Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAU LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Nov-2019 / 16:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 66.3848 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 750293 CODE: LCAU LN ISIN: LU0496786731 ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAU LN Sequence No.: 27481 EQS News ID: 906295 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 06, 2019 10:41 ET (15:41 GMT)