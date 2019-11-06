Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Nov-2019 / 16:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 05-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.4615 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 95629615 CODE: LSPX LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 27479 EQS News ID: 906291 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 06, 2019 10:41 ET (15:41 GMT)