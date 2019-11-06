Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJP LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Nov-2019 / 16:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1519.1488 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34996689 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LN Sequence No.: 27573 EQS News ID: 906481 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 06, 2019 10:43 ET (15:43 GMT)