Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc (EMXC LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Nov-2019 / 16:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.5598 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4064300 CODE: EMXC LN ISIN: LU2009202107 ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXC LN Sequence No.: 27616 EQS News ID: 906567 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2019 10:44 ET (15:44 GMT)