Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UESG LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Nov-2019 / 16:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.085 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1211667 CODE: UESG LN ISIN: LU1792117696 ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UESG LN Sequence No.: 27578 EQS News ID: 906491 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 06, 2019 10:47 ET (15:47 GMT)