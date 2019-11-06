Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUS LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Nov-2019 / 16:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.2504 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4905600 CODE: LCUS LN ISIN: LU1781540957 ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUS LN Sequence No.: 27568 EQS News ID: 906471 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 06, 2019 10:47 ET (15:47 GMT)