Rocky 2020: Trump Opposition in GOP Primary Talks Similarities and Differences; 2016 to 2019

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / De La Fuente Campaign HQ- Sitting down with the Major Opposition to the Trump Machine, De La Fuente told his audience, "We once remembered what our founding fathers gave to us. It is time, to pay it forward."

An in-depth analysis of President Trump's campaign and candidacy from 2016 shows a strong similarity to Rocky De La Fuente's current bid for the GOP General Election. Here are some of the similarities:

Both candidates have been active politically, however, had only served appointed positions and as delegates prior to being the rogue candidate for President. Neither are Career Politicians. Both share a passionate disdain for corruption and have spent their own money campaigning for the people, to give everyone a voice. Neither believed (Trump has changed his opinion) that campaigns should be funded on the backs of hardworking Americans. They believe(d) in themselves as leaders. Both candidates ran unsuccessful 3rd party campaigns. Trump in 2016 committed to having a self-funded campaign. De La Fuente is committed to a self-funded campaign in 2020.

Roque De La Fuente has recently ramped up his campaign teams and has begun internal polling. These polls show that more than half of all Americans support impeachment of Trump. De La Fuente agrees. He went on the record to say, "The President told us in 2016 that he would work to fight corruption. A De La Fuente Administration will stay firm in our resolve to serve. I come forward as a successful business person. I come to serve America and its [sometimes forgotten] values. Love of family, respect of diversity, respect of women, children, minorities, all ages, all ethnicities, all religions; and celebrate our differences."

Chief of Staff, Angela Fisher, reports, "Our candidate has made life choices and business decisions that are reflective of his character and his resolve. He has been successful in business beginning at 9 years of age. He has solid history of respect and his word is his bond. He unites. He leads. He is calm, collected, and brilliant. He believes in the American Dream."

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente is living proof that the American Dream can be achieved by those who are inspired to pursue it. He has an amazing record of success. From earning an FAA license to fly single engine planes at the age of 20 to owning 29 automobile dealerships and becoming Chairman of the National Dealers Council for the third largest automobile manufacturer in the world by the age of 28, he's in a league by himself. He created a banking network in 1982 to help address Mexico's economic crisis and established impressive real estate holdings throughout the United States while creating thousands of new jobs along the way. In 1992, Rocky became the first Hispanic American to serve as a Delegate-At-Large for the State of California at a National Convention. He holds a bachelor's degree in Physics and Mathematics (Magna Cum Laude) and an honorary doctorate from UNESCO.

