Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US35 LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Nov-2019 / 16:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.2062 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 85000 CODE: US35 LN ISIN: LU1407889887 ISIN: LU1407889887 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US35 LN Sequence No.: 27530 EQS News ID: 906395 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2019 10:49 ET (15:49 GMT)