Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIX LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Nov-2019 / 16:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.5149 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1017000 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 27517 EQS News ID: 906369 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 06, 2019 10:50 ET (15:50 GMT)