The board of Norwegian Air Shuttle has proposed that the Extra General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for November 27, 2019 approves a subsequent offering of up to 7 000 000 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The Ex-date is today, November 6, 2019. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in NAS (NAS). The option and forward/future contracts in NAS are suspended for trading on November 6, 2019. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=745173