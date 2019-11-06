Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Change of Auditor

For release 6 November 2019



Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

("SREIT"/ the "Company"/ "Group")



Change of Auditor

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, the actively-managed UK-focused REIT, announces that Ernst & Young LLP have agreed to take up the position as Auditor of the Company with immediate effect.

This appointment follows a formal and competitive tender process and is further to the stated intention in the year end Company's Annual Report that a tender would take place no later than at the end of the tenure of the current audit partner.

KPMG Channel Islands have resigned from the position and have confirmed that there are no matters that they wish to bring to the attention of the Board of Directors or the Shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to thank KPMG for its professional service to the Company throughout its tenure in office.

Shareholder approval to re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditor will be sought at the Company's next Annual General Meeting to be held in the autumn of 2020.



-ENDS-



For further information:

