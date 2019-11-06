NEURONES: Organic growth up 5.3% over the first nine months of 2019

PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 3rd quarter 2019 revenues Nanterre, November 6, 2019 (after trading)

Organic growth up 5.3% over the first nine months of 2019

(unaudited, in € millions) 2018 2019 growth of which organic 3rd quarter revenues 116.9 121.7 + 4.1% + 5.2% Total as at the end of September 360 375.5 + 4.3% + 5.3%

Achievements

In the first nine months of 2019, organic growth of 5.3% was driven by the average between:

activities in transformation (SAP, infrastructures),

and promising service lines, with organic growth of more than +30% (cybersecurity), + 15% (mobile applications, BPM*, dematerialization, RPA* and ITSM* projects) and + 10% (user-centric services and digital transformation consulting).

Over the first nine months of the year, the operating income rate** (excluding disposal gains) stood at 9.4% of revenues (compared with 8.9% in 2018).

Outlook

For the year 2019, NEURONES confirms its forecasts:

consolidated revenues of approximately €505 million,

operating profit between 10% and 10.5% (including a disposal gain representing 0.9% of revenues).



* BPM: Business Process Management - RPA: Robot Process Automation - ITSM: Information Technology Service Management.

** unaudited and after inclusion of 0.1% expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With over 5,200 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their digital transformation and information system outsourcing projects.

Euronext Paris



