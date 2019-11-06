Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938282 ISIN: FR0004050250 Ticker-Symbol: NE9 
Berlin
06.11.19
17:11 Uhr
20,700 Euro
+0,300
+1,47 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEURONES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEURONES SA 5-Tage-Chart
06.11.2019 | 17:53
(62 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

NEURONES: Organic growth up 5.3% over the first nine months of 2019

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 3rd quarter 2019 revenues Nanterre, November 6, 2019 (after trading)

Organic growth up 5.3% over the first nine months of 2019

(unaudited, in € millions)20182019growth of which organic
3rd quarter revenues116.9121.7+ 4.1%+ 5.2%
Total as at the end of September360375.5+ 4.3%+ 5.3%

Achievements

In the first nine months of 2019, organic growth of 5.3% was driven by the average between:

  • activities in transformation (SAP, infrastructures),
  • and promising service lines, with organic growth of more than +30% (cybersecurity), + 15% (mobile applications, BPM*, dematerialization, RPA* and ITSM* projects) and + 10% (user-centric services and digital transformation consulting).

Over the first nine months of the year, the operating income rate** (excluding disposal gains) stood at 9.4% of revenues (compared with 8.9% in 2018).

Outlook

For the year 2019, NEURONES confirms its forecasts:

  • consolidated revenues of approximately €505 million,
  • operating profit between 10% and 10.5% (including a disposal gain representing 0.9% of revenues).

* BPM: Business Process Management - RPA: Robot Process Automation - ITSM: Information Technology Service Management.
** unaudited and after inclusion of 0.1% expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With over 5,200 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their digital transformation and information system outsourcing projects.

Euronext Paris

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Floriane Monnier
Tel.: +33 6 32 37 57 28
fmonnier@oconnection.fr (mailto:fmonnier@oconnection.fr)

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net)
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 3rd quarter 2019 revenues Nanterre, November 6, 2019 (after trading)

Organic growth up 5.3% over the first nine months of 2019

(unaudited, in € millions)20182019growth of which organic
3rd quarter revenues116.9121.7+ 4.1%+ 5.2%
Total as at the end of September360375.5+ 4.3%+ 5.3%

Achievements

In the first nine months of 2019, organic growth of 5.3% was driven by the average between:

  • activities in transformation (SAP, infrastructures),
  • and promising service lines, with organic growth of more than +30% (cybersecurity), + 15% (mobile applications, BPM*, dematerialization, RPA* and ITSM* projects) and + 10% (user-centric services and digital transformation consulting).

Over the first nine months of the year, the operating income rate** (excluding disposal gains) stood at 9.4% of revenues (compared with 8.9% in 2018).

Outlook

For the year 2019, NEURONES confirms its forecasts:

  • consolidated revenues of approximately €505 million,
  • operating profit between 10% and 10.5% (including a disposal gain representing 0.9% of revenues).

* BPM: Business Process Management - RPA: Robot Process Automation - ITSM: Information Technology Service Management.
** unaudited and after inclusion of 0.1% expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With over 5,200 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their digital transformation and information system outsourcing projects.

Euronext Paris

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Floriane Monnier
Tel.: +33 6 32 37 57 28
fmonnier@oconnection.fr (mailto:fmonnier@oconnection.fr)

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net)
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)

Attachment

  • NEURONES-Q3-2019-revenues (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/81e35b44-06d0-4bdf-939b-632b9e6c49ed)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)