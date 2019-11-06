Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PNDC ISIN: FR0013426004 Ticker-Symbol: BV51 
Stuttgart
06.11.19
15:26 Uhr
9,195 Euro
+0,029
+0,32 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARANOVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARANOVA SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CLARANOVA
CLARANOVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLARANOVA SA9,195+0,32 %