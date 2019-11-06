SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30 wins a first bid to deploy smart meters in Germany

Press Release

November 6, 2019

Solutions 30 wins a first bid to deploy smart meters in Germany

Solutions 30, leader in solutions for new technologies, has just won a contract from Germany's leading electricity and gas supplier to install new, smart electricity meters.

This first tender involves 2.3 million meters. Solutions 30 won about 20% of this contract and will begin the deployment in January 2020 in Brandenburg and Bavaria.

This contract win comes on the heels of the group's announcement last July that it had been selected as a partner in a pilot phase involving the installation of 44,000 meters in three states: Schleswig-Holstein, Brandenburg, and Bavaria.

Volker Meyer, CEO of Solutions 30 Germany, states: "We are extremely pleased to announce this contract. It illustrates our strategy and our ability to be a significant player in the deployment of new digital technologies in Germany, like in France. Our teams are ready to demonstrate their ability to offer high-quality services. Other tenders are in progress, and we are counting on the efficiency of our organization to strengthen our market share even further."

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 8,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 104,057,392 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Growth



Contacts

-

Solutions 30 Listing Sponsor Nezha Calligaro Hervé Guyot +352 2 837 1389 | nezha.calligaro@solutions30.com (mailto:nezha.calligaro@solutions30.com)

+33 (0)1 45 63 68 60 | hguyot@genesta-finance.com (mailto:hguyot@genesta-finance.com)

Investor Relations - France Press Relations Nathalie Boumendil Samuel Beaupain +33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | investor.relations@solutions30.com (mailto:investor.relations@solutions30.com)

+352 2 777 4210 | media.relations@solutions30.com (mailto:media.relations@solutions30.com)

Investor Relations - Europe & USA John Klein +44 (0)793 9230 260 | john.klein@solutions30.com (mailto:john.klein@solutions30.com)



Attachment