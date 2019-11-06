Natur International Corp.: Natur International Appoints Mr. Li Zeng as Executive Board Member

Zeng is Chairman and CEO of Hualong (Chongqing) Ltd, part of CQNews.Net, the Second Largest Media Company in China

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natur International Corp., (OTCQB: NTRU), a "farm-to-functional" producer of natural and organic plant-based foods and beverages, beauty products, and animal care including full and broad spectrum CBD (cannabinoid) and terpene-blended consumer products, today announced that it has appointed Mr. Li Zeng as a member of the Executive Management Board, effective immediately. Mr. Zeng will be responsible for operations in Asia, particularly in China.



Mr. Zeng is the Chairman and CEO of Hualong (Chongqing) Ltd, a part of CQNews, the second largest media company in China. Over the past four years, he has built a national network of commercial relationships throughout China in order to drive additional digital cross border platform development. Mr. Zeng manages all external relations with national and regional media groups and oversees the sales and marketing team and supply chain business relationships. Mr. Zeng is also a pioneer of the cross border online-to-offline channel that utilizes uniquely developed models of vending machines that serve as a sales platform and are completely integrated into China's government and commercial market opportunities.

Nina Storms, Non-executive board member of Natur International, commented, "We are very excited to have Li join our top executive management board. His knowledge and experience of Chinese culture is extremely valuable and we look forward to his insights and suggestions. LI is Chairman of a part of CQNews and as such, we have been permitted to collaborate with the Chinese Government and have established a powerful ally in CQNews."

Spencer Chesman, Co-CEO of Natur International, added, "Li has created a fantastic group in China with leading edge direct-to-consumer ("DTC") software that he, and a team of 60 developers, have been working on for the last three years and that is currently valued at well over USD$6 million. This DTC software is now integrated into the Natur Group's operations and is an essential part of the functional product offering that underpins our Chinese and International presence."

Li Zeng said, "I am honored to be part of Natur International which understands and embraces the Chinese culture. We have already begun to ardently work together to create a significant presence in the province of Chong Qing, which has a population of over 280 million people. Our expansion to other provinces in China will be smoother after our initial efforts in Chong Qing,"

"Chong Qing is often overlooked, yet it has a direct train to Europe, making it a prime logistics center. We believe that our strategically located bonded warehouses, flat rate import duties, innovative Pengwin vending machines, and propriety direct-to-consumer software, is a strong foundation that positions us well for market leadership. The focus on functional products is significant as well, as it contributes to the health and wellness sector in our country by improving the quality of life, which is an important focus in China at this time. In addition, we are currently working to be one of the first to obtain a license to distribute CBD products in the Chong Qing province," concluded Mr. Zeng.

Paul Bartley, Co-CEO of Natur International, stated, "I have known Li for over 5 years and can qualify him as one of the leading people in China that is addressing changing consumer demands with exceptional software tools and dispensaries, such as bonded warehouse vending machines. I have been in China for over 21 years and can attest that Li is a stellar personality and an exceptional person to work with. His integration of Chinese culture with an understanding of the global business mentality is unique, and we are proud to have him as part of our top management team."

Previously, Mr. Zeng spent 11 years building distribution and technology platforms for Hyperama PLC UK and EDEN UK Ltd, before establishing YiHaiTong Technology Ltd, ("YHT"), as a provider of nationalized e-commerce distribution platforms and technologies. YHT's share app is a direct-to-consumer, or "D2C", business model with the app's sales channel technology driving global brands to consumers through social media, influencer and celebrity channels. Mr. Zeng earned a BA degree in Computing Science and a Master's degree in Multimedia Business in the UK and is fluent in 5 languages.

About Natur International Corp.

Natur, founded in 2015 to market "farm-to-functional" natural and organic plant-based foods and beverages, expanded its product portfolio this past year to include full and broad spectrum CBD (cannabinoid) and terpene-blended consumer products. With the portfolio expansion, Natur is moving swiftly to place relevant consumer goods in multiple health and wellness categories including food and beverage, snacks, health and beauty, supplements, sports and animal care. Natur personalizes nutrition and strives to enhance one's quality of life by utilizing the forces of nature.

Natur applies the most advanced and emerging hi-tech health methodologies as it markets nutritious, delicious and fresh-tasting products. By applying innovative technologies to the breeding of its plant sources, the extraction of its ingredients, and delicate shelf life extension, Natur ensures the peak of freshness, and supplies nutrient-dense products that are superior to competitors' offerings. The company remains astute to relevant "snackification" trends and goes to market through Europe's leading retailers, foodservice partners and online eCommerce subscription models. For more information, visit the website at www.int.natur.eu.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts:

PCG Advisory Inc.

Jeff Ramson

+1 646 863 6893

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

Or

Laurens Felderhof

CMO, Natur International

+31639262609

ir@natur.eu