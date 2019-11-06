Ivy McLemore & Associates: Satoshi Nakamoto Makes First Video Appearance

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In videos released widely today for the first time, James Bilal Khalid Caan, who created Bitcoin and block chain technology under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, shares his innovative plans to restore his original vision.



James Caan has ended his anonymity because he believes what he first referred to as "a chain of blocks" is capable of more than what has been accomplished in his multi-year absence.

On Oct. 31, 2008, Caan used the name Satoshi Nakamoto to share his vision by publishing Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System. Bitcoin presented the potential to eliminate third parties and replace trust with verification. Not since the invention of the internet had there been the promise of a broader and more fundamental revolution than block chain technology.

As Satoshi Nakamoto, Caan mined the Bitcoin Genesis Block on Jan. 3, 2009. He devised the first block chain database and became the first person to solve the double-spending problem for digital currency using a peer-to-peer network. Caan worked with developers under his pseudonym until April 2011, when personal reasons prompted him to withdraw from Bitcoin altogether.

In the video Tabula Rasa, Caan tells of his three-tier, multi-year plan to introduce the first advanced peer-to-peer application of block chain technology across many industries and create the world's first artificial intelligence block chain operating system.

In the video My Vision, Caan says he remains focused on the fervent desire he showed as Satoshi Nakamoto to create a new framework to provide generations a more secure future.

In the video My True Story, Caan says he left his creation as Satoshi Nakamoto in good hands, only to see his vision thwarted by a lack of leadership and what he perceived to be numerous examples of greed and abuse that relegated Bitcoin to a dormant tool.

About Satoshi Nakamoto Renaissance

Satoshi Nakamoto Renaissance.

About Ivy McLemore & Associates

Ivy McLemore & Associates.

Videos accompanying this announcement are available

