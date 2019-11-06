Web Presence: Eric Buschbacher, Successful College Graduate from St. John's, Talks Business

Recent Business Management graduate, Eric Buschbacher, talks about St. John's New York campus.

EMERSON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / St. John's Catholic and Vincentian University was founded in 1870, bringing a rich history and a reputation for success. It was originally built in Brooklyn, NY to provide students from within the city an opportunity to receive an excellent academic education and opened its doors to a class of 47 students and six faculty members. In 1950, the school relocated to a residential area within Queens, with a beautiful sprawling campus consisting of 110 acres. Today the university also has campuses in Staten Island, Manhattan and Long Island and enrolls over 21,000 students representing 48 different states and 47 nations. It also has international locations in Paris, Rome and Limerick. It is not only known for its world-class curriculum but also its sports and diversity. Eric Buschbacher lists the top features of St. John's University in Queens.

The Peter J. Tobin College of Business was awarded the 2019 WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award for the North America region. The award was given by Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS), Elsevier, and SSRN. Eric Buschbacher explains that this award is presented to schools that commit to financial research, resulting in more faculty publications. Only three winners are selected, meaning St. John's invests in quality faculty and staff members. In turn, this enhances the learning experiences of its students.

The University is home to 17 NCAA Division 1 sports teams, with many students going on to compete on professional and Olympic teams. Eric Buschbacher notes that St. John's is a founding member of the Big East with an impressive athletic history dating back to 1907, with a major following in men's collegiate basketball. The college provides many athletes with scholarships and promotes success with training in a state-of-the-art athletic facility.

The success of St. John's Red Storm teams also contributes to the school spirit on campus. Students love cheering on their school athletes and hearing about their college matches in the media. The state of New York also widely supports the college and contributes to its successes.

About Eric Buschbacher:

After completing an associate's degree in business, Eric Buschbacher earned his bachelor's degree in Business Management from St. John's University in Queens, NY. He is now an eager young professional looking to develop new skills in a challenging work environment.

Eric Buschbacher is an avid sports fan that played competitively in basketball and soccer. He enjoys rooting on the Giants, Knicks, and Yankees in addition to watching top European athletes compete in the Euro and World Cup. In his spare time, Eric Buschbacher enjoys going to the gym to work on strength training.

