Web Presence: Bryan Paarmann Spent A Vast Majority Of His FBI Career As A Counterterrorism Practitioner

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Over 30-years, Bryan Paarmann has honorably served the United States in many ways. The role of a Counterterrorism Practitioner has been constant throughout his career.

Bryan Paarmann has many accomplishments. A West Point graduate, Bryan went on to serve as an Infantry Officer in the U.S. Army. His assignments involved both global peacetime and combat duties.

A proud veteran, Bryan Paarmann continued his commitment to a lifetime of service. In 1996, Bryan Paarmann followed in his father's footsteps. He became a second-generation FBI Special Agent.

While working at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), he worked on multiple assignments. With each progressive step, Bryan Paarmann advanced in both scope and area of responsibility. His investigative leadership responsibilities grew within both the FBI's Criminal and National Security mandate.

Eventually, Bryan Paarmann was at the high-point of his career.

Bryan Paarmann was selected to lead the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force as the FBI Special Agent in Charge. The task force is arguably one of the most dynamic multi-organizational collaborative counterterrorism teams in the nation.

After three decades of selfless service to the nation, Bryan Paarmann nobly retired from his FBI role as an expert Counterterrorism Practitioner and a leader in the effort to keep America safe.

Today, Bryan Paarmann focuses on transitioning away from government services. As Bryan Paarmann joins the private sector, he hopes his skills will continue to support the improvement of safety and security for all.

