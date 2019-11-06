Web Presence: International Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey Travels the Globe to Spread the Word of God

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Around the world, churches are the cornerstones of communities. Not only are they places of worship, but also places where individuals find family, fellowship, and friendship. More than a place to praise, the church is a place to find faith, support, compassion, and courage. In order to ensure churches meet the needs of the communities they serve, they require exceptional leaders like Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey. For decades, the Bishop often referred to as "The Voice with a Vision" has been preaching a gospel of healing and empowerment to congregants throughout God's kingdom.

As the Bible says in Matthew 28:19, "Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit." A God-appointed Bishop, Tracie Williams Dickey takes this call to action seriously. Traveling to all corners of the globe, the international Bishop has made it her mission to ensure no one is left wanting for the love and wisdom of the Lord.

"Nations must bow their knees in complete submission to the Almighty God who shares His glory with no one and who preserves and maintains the power to accomplish the impossible," Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey said.

Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey, a Certified International Conference Speaker, CEO of Destiny Enterprises, and founder and Sr. Pastor of Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl. is known locally in Pittsburgh and in global Christian communities as a genuine and righteous leader. Just as God loves all of His children, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey addresses everyone in her ministries, inviting individuals of all backgrounds and walks of life to walk with her to achieve self-awareness, faith, and fulfillment in God.

Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey has created a special 5-Fold Ministry which she delivers through her local church as well as international publications and speaking engagements. Just as Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey meets and uplifts people, wherever they are in life, she likewise travels to all corners of the globe to meet congregants on their home turf.

In addition to international speaking events, she shares her wisdom through print and broadcasts including The Power of Deliverance Broadcast, The A.W.A.K.E. Women's Broadcast (Anointed Women Acclaimed For Kingdom Empowerment), and The Men on the Move Men's Broadcast.

Learn more about Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey and her message of hope via her website: https://www.bishoptraciedickey.org/bishop-tracie-dickey/

