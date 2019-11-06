The global organic soap market is poised to grow by USD 340.21 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005633/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global organic soap market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 116-page research report with TOC on "Organic Soap Market Analysis Report by Product (organic bar soap and organic liquid soap), by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of organic BPC products. Also, the improvements in labeling and packaging of organic soaps is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market further.

Consumer preference for organic products over synthetics has been observed by the BPC industry. Since organic soaps have few or no known harmful effects and are made of natural and organic ingredients, competitors are increasingly launching organic soaps to gain higher market shares. Organic BPC products are made of organic essential oils, plant-based butter, and natural clays. Organic soaps made of such ingredients are especially safe for sensitive skin as they help in skin nourishment and maintains the freshness of the skin. Therefore, the shift from the use of traditional and synthetic soaps to organic soaps is one of the primary market drivers as consumers are becoming more conscious of skin health and environmental wellbeing.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Organic Soap Market Companies:

Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps

Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps owns and operates the business under various segments such as Body care, Home care, and Food. The company offers Almond Pure-Castile Bar Soap and Almond Pure-Castile Liquid Soap.

Forest Essentials

Forest Essentials operates the business under four segments, which include Facial, Bath Body, Hair, and Wellness. The company offers luxury organic sugar and silk soaps in various fragrances such as Bengal tuberose, Gulab Jal, bitter orange, and others.

L'Occitane International S.A.

L'Occitane International S.A. has business operations under the segments Sell-out and Sell-in. The company offers organic bar and liquid soaps in fragrances such as shea butter, rose, shea milk, almond, lavender, lemongrass, carambola and Graviola flower, coconut water, green coffee, cashew, white tea, rosemary, peppermint, tea tree, cherry blossom, and others. These products are sold under the brand names L'OCCITANE EN PROVENCE, Melvita, ELEMIS, LimeLife, and L'OCCITANE au Brésil.

Pangea Organics, Inc.

Pangea Organics Inc. operates the business under four segments, which include Skincare, Body care, Lip care, and Essential oil. The company offers organic liquid hand soaps and body wash in fragrances such as Pyrenees lavender and cardamom, Canadian pine and white sage, and others.

Sundial Brands

Sundial Brands operates the business under several segments, which include Hair, Bath Body; Men; Mommy Baby; and Skincare. The company offers organic bar and liquid soaps in fragrances such as honey and shea butter; rose, mint and ginger; olive and green tea; coconut and hibiscus; fruit fusion and coconut water; coffee and others. These products are sold under the brand names SheaMoisture and Nubian Heritage.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Organic Soap Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Organic bar soap

Organic liquid soap

Organic Soap Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005633/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com