Andrew H Campbell of Omaha, Nebraska to Speak at Peace and Conflict Resolution Conference 2019

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Dr. Andrew Campbell, the director of the International Peace and Leadership Institute, is proud to announce his role as the featured speaker at the 2019 International Conference on Peace and Resolution. The conference will take place from November 15-17, 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand at the AETAS Bangkok Hotel. This is the 6th year that this conference has taken place and is expected to be the largest yet with delegates from over 40 countries expected to be in attendance.

This year's topics include peace building, peace leadership, conflict resolution, current political trends, and best practices in international relations.

"It is an honor to be invited to be the featured speaker at an event as important as this," says Dr. Andrew H Campbell who is recognized at both a national and international level for his role in peace leadership discussions. "The International Conference on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution is a fantastic forum for individuals from around the world to connect and discuss new tactics to help bring peace to people around the world".

The conference is open to all individuals that are interested in peace building and conflict resolution, but also focuses on government officials, NGOs, graduate students, and scholars.

About Andrew H Campbell

Dr. Andrew H Campbell of Omaha, NE is the Director of the International Peace and Leadership Institute. A retired senior military officer and a published author, Dr. Campbell is an internationally recognized speaker having spoken at numerous peace conferences worldwide. When he is not speaking at events, Dr. Campbell works for the Department of Defense with a specialization in Weapons of Mass Destruction, Global Security Cooperation and Counter Terrorism.

