Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2019) - Asterion Cannabis Inc. ("Asterion" or the "Company") announces that the Company's wholly-owned Australian subsidiary ("Asterion Australia") has received the required Development Approval ("DA") permit from the Toowoomba Regional Council (the "Council") for the Company's Toowoomba Medicinal Cannabis Project (the "Project").

The DA means that the Council has accepted Asterion's proposed design and operational parameters for the Project, a 75 ha (185 acre) intensive horticulture project that includes 40 ha (4.3 million square feet) of glasshouse modules for cannabis processing and cultivation, along with a world-class medicinal cannabis tissue culture propagation facility, research and quality assurance laboratories, and advanced security systems.

"This is an exciting and important milestone for Asterion," stated Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Asterion. "This approval demonstrates that Asterion has responsibly designed the Project in line with the stringent requirements of the Council for a development of its significant size, befitting a project granted Major Project Status by the Australian Federal Cabinet. Unique to the Project are a number of important technical and operational innovations, which will enable Asterion to meet the expectations of a mature pharmaceutical marketplace while also supplying medicinal cannabis products to the rapidly growing Australian and global markets. The design characteristics of the Project are also optimised for environmental sustainability, including water saving and organic practices that reflect the environmental expectations of the Council and the broader Toowoomba community. With the Council approvals in hand, Asterion is a major step closer to commencing construction of our world class cultivation and processing facility capable of producing more than an estimated 500,000 kg (1.1 million lbs) of medicinal cannabis product each year."

About Asterion

Asterion is a Canadian medicinal cannabis company with operations in Australia. Asterion's goal is to be a global industry leader in next generation medical cannabis products. Asterion is focused on the future of advanced agriculture and aims to produce the highest quality genetically uniform cannabis strains, at an affordable price.

Asterion is led by a team of highly experienced executives with over 120 years of combined experience in medical cannabis, renewable energy, capital markets, and other highly relevant sectors across North America, Oceania, Europe, Africa and Asia.

