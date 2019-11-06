ARC Document Solutions: ARC Reports Results for Third Quarter 2019, Projects More than $10 million in Annualized Cost Savings

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC), a leading document solutions provider to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (All dollar amounts in millions, except EPS) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Sales $ 94.1 $ 100.5 $ 290.1 $ 302.4 Gross Margin 32.3 % 32.5 % 32.7 % 32.6 % Net income attributable to ARC $ 1.1 $ 2.6 $ 2.2 $ 7.3 Adjusted net income attributable to ARC $ 1.6 $ 2.3 $ 5.4 $ 7.0 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.16 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.15 Cash provided by operating activities $ 10.8 $ 7.1 $ 29.8 $ 30.1 EBITDA $ 11.1 $ 13.0 $ 35.6 $ 38.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12.1 $ 13.6 $ 37.7 $ 40.7 Capital Expenditures $ 2.4 $ 3.7 $ 8.4 $ 10.5 Debt & Finance Leases (including current), net of unamortized deferred financing fees $ 111.4 $ 132.2

Management announced changes to ARC's business offerings that will drive more than $10 million in annualized cost savings by year-end 2019. The impact to future sales is expected to be minimal.

Cost savings were accomplished by:

Eliminating underperforming business initiatives and related sales & marketing costs

Optimization of regional organization structure and labor force

System and equipment upgrades to increase operating efficiency

The majority of the savings will contribute directly to the improvement of the company's adjusted EBITDA. While these actions will support the company's most recent forecast for 2019, the material result of these changes will be evident in 2020.

Management Commentary:

"Continuing pressure on our topline revenue has forced us to optimize the way we offer our services to the market," said Suri Suriyakumar, CEO of ARC Document Solutions. "We cannot control the market or change how our customers are using our services, but we can certainly adapt quickly to protect our cash flows and the financial well-being of the company."

"Our business has been constantly challenged by emerging trends in the marketplace, but we are not being pressured from the loss of customers, a lack of relevant services, or from our competition. We have what our clients want and need, but they are simply not consuming it in the volume we've seen historically," said Mr. Suriyakumar. "Our pivot to color and non-traditional uses of our print services will help expand our addressable market, but the optimization of our sales, marketing and workforce is important to make the most of what we already have."

"Our year-to-date cash flows are on par with our performance in 2018,"said Jorge Avalos, Chief Financial Officer. "Also notable in the quarter was our ability to maintain our gross margins despite the drop in sales. Our operations team remained nimble and responsive even in the midst of our reconfiguration, the optimization exercise, and systems upgrades."

2019 Third Quarter Supplemental Information:

Net sales were $94.1 million, a 6.3% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Days sales outstanding were 55 in Q3 2019 and 56 in Q3 2018.

Architectural, engineering, construction and building owner/operators (AEC/O) customers comprised approximately 79% of total net sales, while customers outside of construction made up approximately 21% of total net sales.

Total number of MPS locations at the end of the third quarter grew to approximately 10,800, a net gain of approximately 300 locations over Q3 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense and restructuring expense.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30,

Sales from Services and Product Lines as a Percentage of Net Sales 2019 2018 2019 2018 CDIM 53.7 % 52.2 % 53.7 % 53.0 % MPS 32.5 % 32.2 % 32.0 % 32.1 % AIM 3.7 % 3.6 % 3.6 % 3.2 % Equipment and supplies sales 10.1 % 12.0 % 10.7 % 11.7 %

Outlook

Based on the financial results for the first nine months of the year, management maintained its annual forecast for 2019. The Company anticipates fully-diluted annual adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.14 to $0.18; annual cash provided by operating activities is projected to be in the range of $45 million to $50 million; and annual adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be in the range of $49 million to $54 million.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC)

ARC Document Solutions distributes Documents and Information to facilitate communication for design, engineering and construction professionals, real estate managers and developers, facilities owners, and a variety of similar disciplines. The Company provides cloud and mobile solutions, professional services, and hardware to help its customers around the world reduce costs and increase efficiency, improve information access and control, and communicate faster, easier, and better. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current opinions, estimates and assumptions of management regarding future events and the future financial performance of the Company. Words and phrases such as "forecast", "help expand our addressable market", and "material result of these changes will be evident," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements and all statements other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, any projections regarding earnings, revenues and financial performance of the Company, could be deemed forward-looking statements. We caution you that such statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition to matters affecting the construction, managed print services, document management or reprographics industries, or the economy generally, factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations stated in forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors described in the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A in ARC Document Solution's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic filings and prospectuses. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, Current assets: 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,803 $ 29,433 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for accounts receivable of $2,084 and $2,016 57,662 58,035 Inventories, net 15,384 16,768 Prepaid expenses 5,586 4,937 Other current assets 7,435 6,202 Total current assets 106,870 115,375 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $208,515 and $199,480 70,226 70,668 Right-of-use assets from operating leases 40,753 - Goodwill 121,051 121,051 Other intangible assets, net 2,636 5,126 Deferred income taxes 20,164 24,946 Other assets 2,479 2,550 Total assets $ 364,179 $ 339,716 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,197 $ 24,218 Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses 12,130 17,029 Accrued expenses 19,690 17,571 Current operating lease liabilities 10,899 - Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 22,976 22,132 Total current liabilities 88,892 80,950 Long-term operating lease liabilities 37,008 - Long-term debt and finance leases 88,437 105,060 Other long-term liabilities 497 6,404 Total liabilities 214,834 192,414 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 49,169 and 48,492 shares issued and 45,887 and 45,818 shares outstanding 49 48 Additional paid-in capital 125,488 123,525 Retained earnings 31,588 29,397 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,740) (3,351 ) 153,385 149,619 Less cost of common stock in treasury, 3,282 and 2,674 shares 10,536 9,350 Total ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders' equity 142,849 140,269 Noncontrolling interest 6,496 7,033 Total equity 149,345 147,302 Total liabilities and equity $ 364,179 $ 339,716

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 94,104 $ 100,473 290,099 302,371 Cost of sales 63,702 67,801 195,174 203,679 Gross profit 30,402 32,672 94,925 98,692 Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,025 26,973 80,881 81,780 Amortization of intangible assets 718 949 2,480 2,942 Restructuring expense 311 - 311 - Income from operations 3,348 4,750 11,253 13,970 Other (income) expense, net (17) 38 (53) (63 ) Interest expense, net 1,264 1,478 4,066 4,436 Income before income tax provision 2,101 3,234 7,240 9,597 Income tax provision 1,042 647 5,222 2,526 Net income 1,059 2,587 2,018 7,071 Loss (income) attributable to the noncontrolling interest 16 (28 ) 173 190 Net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders $ 1,075 $ 2,559 $ 2,191 $ 7,261 Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.16 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 44,978 44,983 45,107 44,888 Diluted 44,992 45,188 45,213 44,993

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 1,059 $ 2,587 $ 2,018 $ 7,071 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Allowance for accounts receivable 76 82 430 637 Depreciation 7,030 7,389 21,600 21,708 Amortization of intangible assets 718 949 2,480 2,942 Amortization of deferred financing costs 52 56 162 175 Stock-based compensation 622 597 1,854 1,824 Deferred income taxes 782 468 4,684 2,175 Deferred tax valuation allowance 89 20 115 71 Other non-cash items, net (120) (95 ) (209) (201 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,836 (1,920 ) (258) (6,594 ) Inventory 1,011 217 1,242 1,291 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,113 (1,563 ) 7,094 (2,326 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,507) (1,690 ) (11,464) 1,289 Net cash provided by operating activities 10,807 7,097 29,794 30,062 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (2,401) (3,746 ) (8,406) (10,463 ) Other 41 184 342 556 Net cash used in investing activities (2,360) (3,562 ) (8,064) (9,907 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 28 28 109 100 Share repurchases (319) - (1,186) (60 ) Contingent consideration on prior acquisitions - (62 ) (3) (176 ) Payments on long-term debt agreements and finance leases (6,105) (5,786 ) (17,551) (17,200 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 6,500 3,125 19,750 9,250 Payments under revolving credit facilities (10,000) (7,000 ) (31,000) (20,875 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,896) (9,695 ) (29,881) (28,961 ) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash balances 511 (174 ) (479) (849 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (938) (6,334 ) (8,630) (9,655 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 21,741 24,738 29,433 28,059 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 20,803 $ 18,404 $ 20,803 $ 18,404 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Noncash investing and financing activities Finance lease obligations incurred $ 4,193 $ 5,632 $ 13,010 $ 16,560

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Net Sales by Product Line

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 CDIM $ 50,502 $ 52,418 $ 155,701 $ 160,270 MPS 30,607 32,384 93,092 97,181 AIM 3,516 3,617 10,380 9,709 Equipment and supplies sales 9,479 12,054 30,926 35,211 Net sales $ 94,104 $ 100,473 $ 290,099 $ 302,371

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of cash flows provided by operating activities to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 10,807 $ 7,097 $ 29,794 $ 30,062 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (453) 4,956 3,386 6,340 Non-cash expenses, including depreciation and amortization (9,295) (9,466 ) (31,162) (29,331 ) Income tax provision 1,042 647 5,222 2,526 Interest expense, net 1,264 1,478 4,066 4,436 Loss (income) attributable to the noncontrolling interest 16 (28 ) 173 190 Depreciation and amortization 7,748 8,338 24,080 24,650 EBITDA 11,129 13,022 35,559 38,873 Restructuring expense 311 - 311 - Stock-based compensation 622 597 1,854 1,824 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,062 $ 13,619 $ 37,724 $ 40,697

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures discussion below.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. $ 1,075 $ 2,559 $ 2,191 $ 7,261 Interest expense, net 1,264 1,478 4,066 4,436 Income tax provision 1,042 647 5,222 2,526 Depreciation and amortization 7,748 8,338 24,080 24,650 EBITDA 11,129 13,022 35,559 38,873 Restructuring expense 311 - 311 - Stock-based compensation 622 597 1,854 1,824 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,062 $ 13,619 $ 37,724 $ 40,697

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures discussion below.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of net income attributable to ARC to unaudited adjusted net income attributable to ARC

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. $ 1,075 $ 2,559 $ 2,191 $ 7,261 Restructuring expense 311 - 311 - Income tax benefit related to above items (81) - (81) - Deferred tax valuation allowance and other discrete tax items 321 (213 ) 2,939 (290 ) Adjusted net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. $ 1,626 $ 2,346 $ 5,360 $ 6,971 Actual: Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.16 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 44,978 44,983 45,107 44,888 Diluted 44,992 45,188 45,213 44,993 Adjusted: Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 44,978 44,983 45,107 44,888 Diluted 44,992 45,188 45,213 44,993

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures discussion below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and related ratios presented in this report are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These measures are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, income from operations, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as a measure of our liquidity.

EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

We have presented EBITDA and related ratios because we consider them important supplemental measures of our performance and liquidity. We believe investors may also find these measures meaningful, given how our management makes use of them. The following is a discussion of our use of these measures.

We use EBITDA to measure and compare the performance of our operating segments. Our operating segments' financial performance includes all of the operating activities except debt and taxation which are managed at the corporate level for U.S. operating segments. We use EBITDA to compare the performance of our operating segments and to measure performance for determining consolidated-level compensation. In addition, we use EBITDA to evaluate potential acquisitions and potential capital expenditures.

EBITDA and related ratios have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

They do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures and contractual commitments;

They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

They do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary, to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and related ratios should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in business growth or to reduce our indebtedness. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and related ratios only as supplements.

Our presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA is an attempt to provide meaningful comparisons to our historical performance for our existing and future investors. The unprecedented changes in our end markets over the past several years have required us to take measures that are unique in our history and specific to individual circumstances. Comparisons inclusive of these actions make normal financial and other performance patterns difficult to discern under a strict GAAP presentation. Each non-GAAP presentation, however, is explained in detail in the reconciliation tables above.

Specifically, we have presented adjusted net income attributable to ARC and adjusted earnings per share attributable to ARC shareholders for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 to exclude the restructuring expense and to reflect the exclusion of changes in the valuation allowances related to certain deferred tax assets and other discrete tax items. This presentation facilitates a meaningful comparison of our operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

We have presented adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 to exclude stock-based compensation expense and restructuring expense. The adjustment of EBITDA is consistent with the definition of adjusted EBITDA in our credit agreement; therefore, we believe this information is useful to investors in assessing our financial performance.

