

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) reported a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $499 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $604 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $521 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $2.67 billion from $2.54 billion last year.



Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $521 Mln. vs. $507 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.67 Bln vs. $2.54 Bln last year.



