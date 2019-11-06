

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $302 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $272 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CenturyLink, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $328 million or $0.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $5.61 billion from $5.82 billion last year.



CenturyLink, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $328 Mln. vs. $327 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.31 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q3): $5.61 Bln vs. $5.82 Bln last year.



