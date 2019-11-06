Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the Tuesday, Nov. 12 meeting of its Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee. The committee provides the Commission with advice and recommendations on Commission rules, regulations and policy matters relating to small businesses, from privately-held emerging companies to smaller public companies. Additional information on the committee, including its members, is available on the committee webpage.

The committee's focus during the Nov. 12 meeting will be to develop possible recommendations on topics discussed in the Commission's Harmonization Concept Release, which requested comment on the current framework for exempt offerings.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, NE, Washington, DC, and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live and archived on the committee's website for later viewing.