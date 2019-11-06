

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sunoco LP (SUN) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $66 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $112 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.0% to $4.33 billion from $4.76 billion last year.



Sunoco LP earnings at a glance:



