Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12D9G ISIN: US86765K1097 Ticker-Symbol: SUP 
Frankfurt
06.11.19
14:44 Uhr
28,745 Euro
-0,575
-1,96 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNOCO LP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNOCO LP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUNOCO LP
SUNOCO LP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUNOCO LP28,745-1,96 %