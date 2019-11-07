

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - About 100 third-party apps may have had access to certain Facebook user data, including information like the names and profile pictures of individuals in certain Facebook Groups, the company revealed.



'As part of our ongoing review, we recently found that some apps retained access to group member information, like names and profile pictures in connection with group activity, from the Groups API, for longer than we intended,' the company said in a blog post.



The company did not detail the type of data that was improperly accessed beyond names and photos.



The company said it has since removed their access. Facebook also reached out to about 100 app developers who may have accessed this information since the company announced restrictions to the Groups API.



Facebook said it knows that at least 11 partners accessed group members' information in the last 60 days. The company said it will ask them to delete any member data they may have retained and we will conduct audits to confirm that it has been deleted. Facebook said there was 'no evidence of abuse.'



'The new framework under our agreement with the FTC means more accountability and transparency into how we build and maintain products. As we continue to work through this process we expect to find more examples of where we can improve, either through our products or changing how data is accessed. We are committed to this work and supporting the people on our platform,' Facebook wrote in the blog post.



