Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global internet protocol (IP) camera market 2020-2024.(Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 141-page report with TOC on "Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market Analysis Report by Connectivity (centralized IP camera arrangement and decentralized IP camera arrangement), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rise in the adoption of smart homes. Also, the emergence of H.265 IP cameras is anticipated to boost the growth of the internet protocol camera market.

Countries such as Uganda, Sweden, Italy, and Tanzania are witnessing an increase in the number of thefts and burglaries. This has necessitated the need for IP cameras to enable homeowners to monitor their homes remotely. Many market vendors are introducing wireless IP cameras backed with infrared sensors to detect moving objects in smart homes. With rising adoption of smart homes, the demand for IP cameras will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Major Five IP Camera Companies:

Axis Communications AB

Axis Communications AB owns and operates the business across various segments such as IP cameras, Wireless IP kit, IPC switch, 4 in 1 HD camera, NVR, and Consumer products. The company offers a wide range of IP cameras. Some of the products offered by the company include IP camera PE30 series, IP camera PJ2021, IP camera PJ2013, IP camera PJ2010, and others.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. owns and operates the business across segments such as Video Surveillance Products and Innovative Business Products. The company offers a wide range of network cameras. Some of the key offerings of the company include Pro Series (Easy IP), Ultra Series (Smart IP), Wireless, 6-line, PanoVu camera, Anti-Corrosion, Explosion Proof, and Hikvision DeepinView Camera.

Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd.

Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd. owns and operates the business across various segments such as Intelligent surveillance solution business, Public solution business, and Module solution business. The company offers a wide range of IP cameras. Some of the key offerings of the company include PTZ camera (WV-X6533LN), 4K camera (WV-X8570N), fixed dome camera (WV-S3532LM), bullet type camera (WV-S1531LN), fixed box camera (WV-V1170), panoramic camera (WV-X4571L(M)), and PT camera (WV-ST162).

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH owns and operates the business across various segments such as Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, Energy and Building Technology, and All other segments. The company offers a wide range of IP cameras such as IP 4000i, 5000i, and 6000 cameras.

Shenzhen Apexis Electronic Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Apexis Electronic Co. Ltd. owns and operates the business across various segments such as Smart home, Smart doorbell, NVR, HD IP Camera, Outdoor IP camera, Dome IP cameras, Wireless IP camera, PTZ IP camera, Plug and Play IP Camera, and Others. The company offers a wide range of IP cameras. Some of the products offered by the company include hidden IP camera, HD IP camera (AH7054BW indoor dome camera), outdoor IP camera (AH6193DW outdoor IP camera), dome IP cameras (AH7054BW indoor dome camera), wireless IP camera (AH4105BW cube IP camera), PTZ IP camera (s824 baby monitor), and plug and play IP camera (AH7054BW indoor dome camera).

