On November 5th, YADEA Group launched at the EICMA show in Milan (Hall 14 Stand A 48) the C1S, the world's first urban vintage style electric scooter with side-mounted motor. The design of C1S is done by KISKA team, who took 3 years to finalize the bike.

Expert KISKA design focuses on aesthetics

The YADEA C1S is designed by KISKA, the leading Austrian industrial design experts. It took three years for KISKA to finalize the design and it is meticulously crafted. The design is inspired by the shape of a retro race car, incorporating classical elements by combining elegance and technology to define the new aesthetics of the commuting scooter.

The appearance of the YADEA C1S is stunning, with dynamic lines, a simple and stylish shape, with a bright and sleek paint finish. The design employs Swedish Beckers paint with a PU800 spray process. Incorporated within the technology-focused design plans, the bike's LED headlights include a self-sensing function, while both front and brake lights show YADEA's logo.

High-power, all-in-one side-mounted motor, instantaneous acceleration to 80 km/h

The YADEA C1S is equipped with an integrated 3.0 kW side-mounted motor, the maximum output power reaching 6.0 kW, with a maximum torque of 138 Nm. As a result, the power is strong and acceleration fast, taking only five seconds to reach the top speed of 80 km/h. Moreover, climbing capacity is of 30 degrees. The above features made C1S a perfectly nimble electric scooter for bustling cities around the world.

The side-mounted motor of YADEA C1S integrates the central control, reducer and motor into one waterproof design IP67 protection degree meaning there is no fear of rain on the road. As a high-efficiency, permanent magnet DC motor, the side-mounted motor of YADEA C1S can support an energy recovery system (EBS). During the downhill and deceleration process, the battery can be reversely charged and the mechanical energy can be restored for extended range.

Large-capacity lithium battery lasts more than 100 km

The YADEA C1S is equipped with a 72V 43 Ah high-capacity power lithium battery for superior performance and safety (3,100 Wh high-energy high-density battery). As a result, the cruising range can reach more than 100 km. Professional tests demonstrated that the battery pack has a cycle life of more than 1,200 charge/discharge cycles and can last for more than five years.

For added safety, the battery uses an advanced Battery Management System (BMS) to accurately control power output. It has eight safety functions. (1) over-current protection; (2) overcharge protection; (3) over-discharge protection; (4) short circuit protection; (5) over temperature protection; (6) disconnection protection; (7) equalization function; (8) pre-discharge function.

A new generation of intelligent control

YADEA C1S adopts new intelligent central control technology, smart chip keyless system (PKE), GPS+GPRS dual-mode precision positioning system, and a new generation of YADEA travel app has been developed, allowing users to control all the information of the vehicle anytime, anywhere.

The YADEA C1S has the following intelligent functions: (1) self-sensing headlights; (2) cruising mode; (3) key-less unlock; (4) intelligent alarm; (5) electronic fence (a virtual area that shows a dot position on a smartphone map when the motorcycle exits); (6) track recording; (7) positioning through GPS; (8) self-check of the vehicle; (9) ECO mode.

Safety protection system, outstanding performance

The YADEA C1S frame is engineered for greater structural integrity. The directional column, front shock absorber, rear shock absorber and other vehicle structural parts provide superior product structural and mechanical properties after CAE computer optimization and calibration. As a result, the C1S achieves the best ratio between strength and rigidity optimization of the vehicle frame.

Paired with the frame design qualities, the YADEA C1S uses a three-stage hydraulic suspension that adaptively adjusts the spring output based on load and road conditions for a more comfortable ride.

The brake set-up on the bike is also unique, with both front and rear calipers equipped with ultra-quiet disc brakes, and employing a front and rear linkage system, which distributes the braking force between the wheels evenly. The system will kick in if one or both brakes are used, for greater stopping power. The system reduces the risk of side slip or rollover through braking.

The YADEA C1S includes a number of safety considerations. The bike is equipped with new systems such as 'Side-stand foot parking mode' (disengaging power to the vehicle while the side-stand is engaged, for safety), 'P gear', 'Assistance for Reverse Gear', 'VA LCD Screen', for greater convenience.

Launching at EICMA, the YADEA C1S is one of the most advanced intelligent electric motorcycles in the world and first deliveries in Europe are expected to be made in the spring of 2020. At EICMA 2019, YADEA also launched the C1 model, which is equipped with a 1.8 kW wheel motor, a Panasonic 60 V/30 Ah power lithium battery, front and rear vacuum tires, front and rear double pump and a cylinder brake. C1 reaches a maximum speed of 60 km/h, and the cruising range is 80km.

