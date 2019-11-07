Pure Hemp CBD Exposes the Top CBD Myths

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / One of today's top healthcare trends is cannabidiol (CBD). Everyone from Seth Rogan to Dr. Oz are talking about the possible medical uses for CBD. Since CBD has been wrapped up in a 100 year war on cannabis, there is not a lot of education out there about it, but today one of the leading CBD brands, Pure Hemp CBD, is sharing the top CBD myths they have encountered.



Myth 1: CBD Will Get You High

A lot of customers ask if they will get high on CBD. In fact, it is probably the most common question we receive.

The Truth: CBD will not get you high. Why? It does not contain enough tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)to get you high. THC is the compound which causes the feeling of being high. CBD is required to contain less than 0.3 percent of THC.

Myth 2: CBD Will Make You Fail a Drug Test

Many Pure Hemp CBD customers worry their jobs will be on the line if they use CBD. We get called every day from customers concerned they will fail a drug test.

The Truth: Although there are many different types of drug tests used, most only trace THC not CBD. Since CBD contains such a small amount of THC,it will not cause a failed test,including the drug test used by most commercial testing companies. The most common workplace drug test is the same one you can buy at the Dollar Tree.

Myth 3: CBD is a Magic Cure All

At Pure Hemp CBDwe see somebrands creating content trying to make you believe that CBD is a magic cure all.

The Truth: It's not. CBD is a fantastic resource that has been helping thousands of Pure Hemp CBD customers manage a large variety of issues and illnesses, but the fact is,like ALL health supplements, CBD is meant to be used as an aid or tool along with other methods to help manage or cure issues. Do not trust any doctor, or company that tells you their product will magically make everything better. It takes time and consistency. At Pure Hemp CBD, we believe in using education and science not "magic" to help our customers.

Myth 4: CBD is Addictive

This is a very common misconception from those believing any cannabis product is extremely addictive or a "gateway" drug.

The Truth: No, CBD is not addictive. According to the World Health Organization, a U.N. agency, "In humans, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential." In fact, there are multiple studies showing that CBD may help those addicted to opioids and cigarettes. We have a lot of customers who use our Pure Hemp CBD oilsto help them stop smoking.

Myth 5: Hemp-Based CBD is NOT as Good as Cannabis CBD

Hemp-based CBD is the only option for our customers living in states where cannabis is still illegal. This truth may surprise you.

The Truth: It's true that hemp doesn't contain the same level of CBD as cannabis, however, when hemp is grown with the right nutrients and processed carefully, high-quality CBD cannabinoids are produced. All hemp CBD should be third-party tested for potency to guarantee the level of CBD milligrams in the product. At Pure Hemp CBD we also highly recommend to give it at least 30 days to feel the full effects of consistent, potent CBD usage.

Myth 6: CBD is Only Legal in Some States

Many people in need avoid using CBD oil because they think it is illegal.

The Truth: The 2018 Farm Bill is clear. Hemp is no longer considered a controlled substance. Hemp CBD is 100 percent legal everywhere in the United States. Hemp based CBD extracts containing less than 0.3 percent of THC are completely legal.

