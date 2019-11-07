



TOKYO, Nov 7, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) is to launch facelifted and updated Mirage(1) hatchback and Attrage(2) sedan models, both global compact cars, in Thailand on November 18, 2019. Both models will feature sharp and dynamic exterior designs that embody the Mitsubishi-ness that identifies the company's compact cars.Mirage and Attrage are MMC global strategic models and a total of 140,000 units were sold in fiscal 2018. MMC's local production and sales company, Laem Chabang Plant of Mitsubishi Motors Thailand, manufactures those vehicles.(1) Sold as Space Star in some European and Asian markets.(2) Sold as Mirage G4 in some regions.