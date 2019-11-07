Digital Media Solutions Purchases UE.co, an Industry Leading Insurtech Company

Digital Media Solutions® (DMS) announces the acquisition of San Diego's Fastest Growing Business Award Winner UE.co

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / One of the fastest-growing performance marketing companies in the U.S., Digital Media Solutions® (DMS) made an announcement today that they have purchased UE.co, San Diego's Fastest Growing Business Award Winner. Digital Media Solutions will create a new division of their enterprise called DMS Insurance which will provide support to insurance companies and their agents.

San Diego's UE.co supplies its customers with software and services for digital marketing. Their software has achieved many awards and is designed to help digital marketing companies create and promote their advertising campaigns. Previously called "Underground Elephant', UE.co is the 2019 recipient of TalentDesk's award for "Best Small Companies for Software Engineering Jobs in San Diego and Digital Marketing Jobs in Denver, Colorado.' UE.co has also been named by Inc. magazine as a "Fastest Growing Company,' and is a Certified Great Place to Work.

Since 2014, eight high-revenue businesses have been acquired by Digital Media Solutions and the purchase of UE.co is their largest investment to date. DMS is a major supplier of marketing solutions for individuals and companies seeking to exploit exclusive publishing network opportunities. DMS's powerful database provides a vast repository for companies and individuals to gain the means to initiate advertising campaigns to attract consumers and increase their businesses and revenues.

"DMS Insurance represents the combined people, process and technology power of two leading performance marketing companies. Working as one, we will provide best-in-class, trackable, compliant digital marketing solutions with unprecedented accountability for every media dollar spent," said Joe Marinucci, Co-Founder, and CEO of Digital Media Solutions.

"DMS Insurance will add additional opportunities for growth for insurance advertisers and publisher partners," said Jason Kulpa, Founder of UE.co. "It will be a dynamic combination, and exciting for the insurance industry."

San Diego will continue to be the headquarters of DMS and DMS Insurance. Additional jobs will be created by expanding their technology department and sales teams. Taryn Lomas and Keola Malone will take over and run the business as DMS Insurance. Jason Kulpa, one of the founders and CEO is resigning.

About Digital Media Solutions®

A team of dedicated athletes worked together to create Digital Media Solutions, LLC (DMS) which has become one of the fastest-growing digital performance marketing companies in the U.S. For companies seeking ways to create opportunities to acquire and attract data-driven digital media opportunities, DMS provides the solutions. These solutions provide clients with marketing results that are scalable, sustainable, and measurable. In today's highly competitive market, clients can tap into DMS's solutions to connect to the right consumers with the right offers at the right time.



Since its inception, DMS has experienced and continues to experience exceptional year-over-year growth. As of 2019, and for the sixth consecutive year, DMS was named on the Inc magazine's 5000 list and acclaimed as one of America's "Best Places to Work". Entrepreneur magazine named DMS in its 360 list. LeadsCouncil awarded DMS its 2018 Lead Generation Award for Excellence.

DMS continues to be a leader in digital marketing and attracts some of the industry's most knowledgeable and creative people to produce efficient processes using the most sophisticated technology. DMS promises to continue to promote its strategic mission and receives the backing of its board of investors, which includes the multi-billion-dollar Canadian private equity firm of Clairvest Group.

For more information about DMS, visit digitalmediasolutions.com.

Subscribe to the DMS news at insights.digitalmediasolutions.com.

Visit us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/digital-media-solutions-group.

Media Contact Information

Company: Creative Marketing Solutions

Address: 600 B St, San Diego, CA 92101

Phone: (619) 202-1143

Contact: Rachel Patterson

Email: rpatterson@gmail.com

SOURCE: Digital Media Solutions®

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565663/Digital-Media-Solutions-Purchases-UEco-an-Industry-Leading-Insurtech-Company