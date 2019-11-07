

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) reported Thursday that its first-half net income attributable to the company increased to 1.27 trillion yen from 1.24 trillion yen a year ago.



Attributable net income excluding specified factors was 1.161 trillion yen, compared to 1.157 trillion yen a year ago.



Operating income increased to 1.40 trillion yen from 1.26 trillion yen last year.



First-quarter net revenues were 15.29 trillion yen, higher than last year's 14.67 trillion yen. Consolidated vehicle sales totaled 4.64 million units, an increase from last year's 4.42 million units.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the company continues to expect consolidated net revenue of 29.5 trillion yen, operating income of 2.4 trillion yen, and net income of 2.15 trillion yen.



For the year, the company now expects fiscal year consolidated vehicle sales of 8.85 million units, lower than previous forecast of 9 million units.



