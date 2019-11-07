Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A111FU ISIN: NL0010733960 Ticker-Symbol: 09B 
Frankfurt
06.11.19
15:51 Uhr
38,400 Euro
+1,400
+3,78 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LASTMINUTE.COM NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LASTMINUTE.COM NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,400
38,800
06.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LASTMINUTE.COM
LASTMINUTE.COM NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LASTMINUTE.COM NV38,400+3,78 %