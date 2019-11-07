LUXEMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Der weltgrößte Stahlhersteller ArcelorMittal blickt wegen des Lagerabbaus in den Vereinigten Staaten etwas pessimistischer auf den Markt und den eigenen Absatz als zuletzt. Bei der weltweiten Stahlnachfrage in diesem Jahr rechnet der Thyssenskrupp-Konkurrent jetzt nur noch mit einem Wachstum von 0,5 bis 1 Prozent, wie das Unternehmen am Donnerstag in Luxemburg mitteilte. Zuvor hatte der Konzern ein Wachstum von 0,5 bis 1,5 Prozent erwartet. Beim eigenen Absatz geht ArcelorMittal jetzt nur noch von stabilen Auslieferungen aus - statt wie bisher von einem Anstieg. Im dritten Quartal gingen Umsatz und das operative Ergebnis wegen der schwierigen Marktlage und den sinkenden Preisen deutlich zurück. Von Bloomberg befragte Experten hatten mit einem noch schwächeren Ergebnis gerechnet./zb/fba

