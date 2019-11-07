DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS OF 2019

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS OF 2019 07-Nov-2019 / 09:02 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. rostelecom announces its ifrs financial and operating results for the THIRD quarter and NINE MONTHS OF 2019 Q3 2019 DIGITAL SEGMENT[1] GROWTH OF 13% CONTRIBUTING 59% OF TOTAL REVENUE; NET PROFIT UP 12%; MORE THAN TWOFOLD INCREASE IN FCF[2] Moscow, Russia - November 7, 2019 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest digital service provider in Russia, today announces its consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine months of 2019 prepared in accordance with IFRS[3]. KEY ACHIEVEMENTS - Revenue grew by 5% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019; - Digital segment increased by 13% in the third quarter, while its contribution to total revenue reached 59%; - OIBDA[4] grew by 2% in the third quarter of 2019; - Net profit increased by 12% and reached RUB 6.4 billion in the third quarter of 2019; - Free Cash Flow (FCF) increased by 116% to RUB 7.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019. THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Revenue grew by 5% to RUB 83.7 billion compared to the third quarter of 2018; - OIBDA up by 2% to RUB 27.9 billion; - OIBDA margin stood at 33.3% compared to 34.4% the third quarter of 2018; - Net profit increased by 12% to RUB 6.4 billion compared to the third quarter of 2018; - CAPEX[5] decreased by 1% to RUB 16.1 billion (19.2% of revenue) from RUB 16.3 billion (20.6% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2018; - FCF improved more than twofold to RUB 7.3 billion compared to the third quarter of 2018; - Net debt[6] increased by 10% since the beginning of the year to RUB 205.1 billion, resulting in a Net Debt/OIBDA ratio of 1.9x. Key figures for 3Q 2019, RUB mln RUB million 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 change, y-o-y Revenue 83,727 79,414 5% OIBDA 27,896 27,328 2% OIBDA margin % 33.3% 34.4% - Operating Income 10,455 10,934 (4%) Operating margin % 12.5% 13.8% - Net Income 6,412 5,703 12% % of revenue 7.7% 7.2% - Capital Expenditure 16,081 16,325 (1%) % of revenue 19.2% 20.6% - Net debt 205,053 203,347 1% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 1.9 2.0 - FCF 7,261 3,368 3,893 NINE MONTHS OF 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ? Revenue increased by 4% to RUB 242.6 billion compared to the nine months of 2018; ? OIBDA increased by 9% year-on-year to RUB 81.4 billion compared to the nine months of 2018; ? OIBDA margin grew by 1.4 p.p. to 33.6% compared to the nine months of 2018; ? Net profit increased by 29% to RUB 16.4 billion compared to the nine months of 2018; ? CAPEX[7] increased by 17% to RUB 53.7 billion (22.1% of revenue) from RUB 45.9 billion (19.7% of revenue) in the nine months of 2018; ? FCF improved to RUB 4.1[8] billion compared to RUB (3.3) billion in the nine months of 2018. Key figures for 9M 2019, RUB mln RUB million 9M 2019 9M 2018 change, y-o-y Revenue 242,554 232,982 4% OIBDA 81,440 74,863 9% OIBDA margin % 33.6% 32.1% - Operating Income 29,920 27,633 8% Operating margin % 12.3% 11.9% - Net Income 16,362 12,661 29% % of revenue 6.7% 5.4% - Capital Expenditure 53,667 45,892 17% % of revenue 22.1% 19.7% - Net debt 205,053 203,347 1% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 1.9 2.0 - FCF 4,066 (3,312) 7,378 Mikhail Oseevskiy, President of Rostelecom, commented: We delivered robust topline and operational growth in the third quarter of 2019. Our digital segment grew by 13% and is closing in on an almost 60% contribution to Group revenue. Total revenue across the Group grew by 5%, in-line with our strategic objective. Smart City projects, cloud services, data centers and cyber security contributed significantly to this strong performance, adding to our core business streams of broadband and Pay TV. The contribution from these new services is becoming more tangible and visible and provides solid evidence of the company's steady digital transformation. Progress has also been made in increasing operational efficiency, including through the optimisation of our real estate portfolio. An important element of this process is the sale of excess real estate, as reflected in the third quarter agreement to sell the premises of the historic Central Telegraph building. The landmark property was sold for RUB 3.5 billion - the effect of this major transaction will be reflected in the fourth quarter, and I would like to recognise terrific work done by the Rostelecom team to complete this process and deliver maximum value to our stakeholders in the current market conditions. Our achievements, including the on-going success and outstanding results by Tele2 Russia enable us to record a two-digit growth in profits and a more than twofold increase in FCF, which forms the basis for our dividend calculations. In terms of Rostelecom's digital transformation, we are on track to delivering on the approved strategic plan, having gained good momentum on our key strategic initiatives and strengthening our leadership as a digital partner for the society, business and the State." Vladimir Kirienko, First Vice-President of Rostelecom, commented: We continue to develop our smart digital services ecosystem and are improving our product offering. In the third quarter of 2019, Rostelecom launched 'Game Market [1]', a platform which brings together more than 2,200 games developed by 48 Russian and international developers. This launch increases our exposure to and participation in the gaming ecosystem and to the gamer community, with our key 'Game' tariff plan at the heart of our offer. We have also made available to gamers the subscription to the cloud-based game platform GFN.RU which is able to turn any computer into a powerful gaming machine for the best gaming experience when it comes to popular online games. The GFN.RU cloud platform has emerged in Russia thanks to cooperation of SAFMAR group and NVIDIA (the US) - the global leader of Graphics Processing Units and visual computing. Rostelecom became the only provider in Russia to offer its clients the GNF.RU subscription at the same price as the vendor. For its corporate clients, Rostelecom launched an M2M Control service, which enables SIM cards on applications and sensors to be controlled remotely within the M2M[9] system to help optimize business processes when communicating with IoT[10] devices. Rostelecom's solution is essential when it comes to streamlining production and optimising internal processes to transition new digital technologies which helps optimize internal processes, provide access to new services and technologies, reduce costs and increase revenues for both large and SME businesses. One successful example of realizing the potential of the Industrial Internet was the joint project of Rostelecom and Rusagro to launch a smart farming tool that facilitates control and management of harvesting processes. The platform is built based on IoT technology which collects agronomic data from sensors and RFID cards installed on agricultural equipment. The smart farming tool covers the entire cycle from real-time monitoring of harvesting processes to the transportation and transmission of agronomic data on to Rusagro's automated information system via mobile networks. Across the Russian regions, Smart City projects are becoming increasingly popular (including among local governments) as they help create a better living environment for citizens through the application of digital services in everyday life, assisting with utilities management, road infrastructure, education and healthcare. Some of these projects include the installation of 600 photo and video identification CCTV cameras across the city of Bashkortostan, the implementation of a number of smart solutions in Taganrog, making it the first Smart City in Southern Russia, and the integration of a smart system in Yamal to control and optimise the waste collection process through online monitoring of trash containers equipped with sensors. We have delivered a number of similar projects across the country, which has been accelerating our top-line due to its sustainable double-digit growth in sales. Sergey Anokhin, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, added: "Our strong third quarter results are in line with our budget plan in terms of reaching targets around expanding the digital segment and improving internal efficiencies. Our results and achievements for the nine months provide us with sufficient visibility on year-end performance to confirm our guidance for revenue and OIBDA for 2019. We expect both KPIs to grow by no less than 3%. We also expect the CAPEX programme to be within the range of

RUB 65-70 billion, taking into account RUB 7 billion of regulatory CAPEX and excluding the implementation of state programs." KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Number of subscribers 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 change 2Q 2019 change (million): Internet access 13.1 13.0 0.5% 13.0 0.3% B2C: Broadband 12.0 12.0 0.2% 12.0 0.1% B2B: Broadband + VPN 1.0 1.0 4% 1.0 3% Pay TV 10.3 10.1 2% 10.2 1% Incl. IPTV 5.5 5.1 7% 5.4 1% MVNO subscribers 1.5 1.1 37% 1.3 9% Local telephony services 16.1 17.8 (10%) 16.6 (3%) ARPU[11] (RUB): 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 change 2Q 2019 change Internet access B2C: Broadband 396 379 4% 398 (0.6%) B2B: Broadband + VPN 3,475 3,180 9% 3,510 (1%) Pay TV (B2C) 248 240 3% 248 (0.2%) Incl. IPTV 311 310 0.3% 315 (1%) Blended ARPU[12] 536 521 3% 544 (1%) Total subscriber base and ARPU 1) The total number of Internet subscribers among households grew by 0.2% to 12.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period of last year; ARPU was up 4% year-on-year to RUB 396. 2) The total number of B2B Internet and VPN subscribers increased by 4% year-on-year to 1.0 million; ARPU grew by 9% year-on-year to RUB 3,475. 3) The number of pay-TV subscribers grew by 2% to 10.3 million households compared to the corresponding period of last year with average ARPU of RUB 248, up 3% year-on-year as well; ? The number of IPTV subscribers increased by 7% to 5.5 million, and ARPU also reached RUB 311; 4) The number of MVNO subscribers increased by 37% and reached 1.5 million users; MVNO sales have doubled thanks to the subscriber base growth; 5) The number of local telephony subscribers decreased by 10% to 16.1 million. KEY EVENTS RELATING TO 3Q 2019 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Business news ? Rostelecom continues to develop and expand its range of products and services: ? Rostelecom launched 'Game Market [1]'; the 'Home Internet' users can now subscribe to the NVIDIA Geforce Now (GFN.RU) online game platform which is able to turn any computer into a powerful gaming machine. Rostelecom also connected NVIDIA's servers to high-speed data transmission channels; ? The Wink platform is now available to all IPTV subscribers across the country, providing current clients with the option of migrating to this new offering; ? Rostelecom signed an exclusive agreement with Russia's most famous English interpreter and voiceover artist Dmitry Puchkov (known by the pseudonym Goblin); ? Rostelecom launched an M2M Control service, which enables businesses to remotely control SIM cards on applications and sensors within the M2M system and helps optimize business processes when communicating with IoT devices; ? Rostelecom launched a new cyber-protection service package which combines the managed information security service Solar MSS and the Virtual Data Centre service; ? Rostelecom developed a web content filtering solution for Wi-Fi products that blocks inappropriate or illegal content; ? Within its MVNO project, the Company introduced a fully convergent offer which serves as a reliable platform to ensure seamless experience while using Internet, TV, content, game services and indoor and outdoor video surveillance; this resulted in a twofold growth of MVNO sales over the year. ? Rostelecom continues to grow its digital segment: ? Rostelecom signed agreements with Rusagro, Russia's largest vertically integrated agricultural holding company, to launch a control system to manage the harvesting of grains based on the IoT technologies; ? Bashinofrmsvyaz, a subsidiary of Rostelecom, signed an agreement to install 600 photo and video control CCTV system in Bashkortostan; ? As part of the development of Smart City projects, Rostelecom integrated a smart system in Yamal to control and optimise the waste collection process; ? Rostelecom became the only operator for Rosenergoatom's data transmission network; ? As part of the 'Smart Home' ecosystem, Rostelecom has sold 116,000 cameras since the launch of the video surveillance service for households; ? As part of cybersecurity services: ? Sales grew almost two and half times in the third quarter of 2019; ? The product line was expanded through the launch of: ? the Solar Dozor 7 security solution which prevents leaks of sensitive information through its innovative user behaviour analysis feature; ? the Solar webProxy web-security Gateway; ? the commercial service to manage the vulnerabilities of the Qualys network infrastructure in the Russian cloud environment; ? the Origin Event Inspection service which protects clients' web-based applications from DDoS attacks. ? Rostelecom continues to grow its cloud services segment: ? As part of the Virtual PBX offering, Rostelecom expanded global reach to 400 cities; ? As part of the Virtual Data Centre offering: ? revenues grew by 75% in the third quarter of 2019; ? the service functionality was improved with the new agent data backup option; ? Rostelecom launched a second data storage facility in Moscow in order to increase reliability and facilitate complex client projects; ? The White Label partnership programme was enhanced by further modifications to the cloud.rt.ru [2] cloud platform, including through: ? additional information security settings; ? better flexibility of the orders life span settings and tariff plans management; ? further customisation of the portal interface; ? Rostelecom started the commercial operation of 800 rack spaces at the new Udomlya Data Centre; ? Rostelecom has been ranked first among data centre providers in Russia by the number of its racks (6,686 units in total) according to IKS Consulting; ? As part of the video surveillance service: ? Sales grew almost twofold in the third quarter of 2019; ? Rostelecom connected Gazprom Mezhregiongaz Stavropol to its video surveillance and video analysis services which allowed to ensure security and efficiency control across the company's 44 branches; ? Together with the Kursk region local administration, Rostelecom launched a project to equip educational institutions with video surveillance and video analysis products; ? Rostelecom implemented a pilot project to install the Yugorsky State University with more than 500 cameras to provide video analysis services, including facial recognition; ? Rostelecom successfully provided video surveillance for the single election day; ? Starting from July 16, 2019 Rostelecom indexed tariff rates for the regulated services of telephony and telegrams; Other news ? Rostelecom and Dnevnik.ru launched a JV RTK-Dnevnik in order to implement digital technologies in Russian schools; ? Central Telegraph PJSC, Rostelecom's subsidiary, has sold its properties with an area of 35,198.7 square meters at 7, Tverskaya street, Moscow, for RUB 3.5 billion; ? Rostelecom acquired Alliance Telecom [3] Group of Companies, one of the largest Internet access and TV services providers across the Primorsky region; ? Rostelecom acquired Prometey [4], a communications operator in St. Petersburg; ? Fitch affirms Rostelecom's investment grade rating of 'BBB-'. OPERATING REVIEW Revenue analysis Revenue structure by services RUB million 3Q 2019 3Q change 9M 2019 9M 2018 Change 2018 Broadband 20,749 19,871 4% 62,146 58,707 6% TV services 9,169 8,655 6% 27,724 25,318 10% Fixed telephony 15,160 17,035 (11%) 46,632 53,035 (12%) Wholesale 20,516 20,344 1% 61,962 59,138 5% services Rent of channels 2,464 2,394 3% 7,222 7,077 2% Interconnect and 7,600 8,627 (12%) 23,979 24,916 (4%) traffic transit services VPN 6,998 6,038 16% 20,342 17,285 18% Rent and 3,454 3,284 5% 10,420 9,860 6% maintenance of telecommunication s infrastructure VAS and cloud 12,313 8,991 37% 28,891 23,698 22% services Other 3,739 2,626 42% 9,803 8,072 21% telecommunication s services Other 2,081 1,892 10% 5,395 5,014 8% non-telecommunica tions services Total 83,727 79,414 5% 242,554 232,982 4% Revenue structure by customer segments RUB million 3Q 2019 3Q change 9M 2019 9M2018 change 2018 Residential 34,509 33,983 2% 104,558 102,430 2% customers B2B / State 34,152 29,829 14% 92,329 85,082 9% clients Operators 13,800 14,333 (4%) 42,242 42,023 1% Other 1,266 1,268 (0.2%) 3,425 3,448 (1%) Total 83,727 79,414 5% 242,554 232,982 4% In the third quarter of 2019, revenue increased by 5% to RUB 83.7 billion, compared to the third quarter of 2018, as a result of the following factors: ? a 37% increase in revenue from VAS and cloud services, mainly due to the proceeds from "Smart City" projects, the promotion of cloud services and data centres; ? a 42% increase in revenue from other telecommunication services, mainly due to growth in sales of video surveillance equipment and revenues for mobile communications services; ? a 16% increase in revenue from VPN services, mainly due to higher demand from state and corporate clients; ? a 4% increase in revenue from broadband services due to a higher number of subscribers and higher ARPU; ? a 6% increase in revenue from pay-TV services due to growth in the IPTV subscriber base and higher ARPU; During the nine months of 2019, revenue increased by 4% to RUB 242.6

