

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net result grew 4 percent to 1.15 billion euros from last year's 1.11 billion euros.



Earnings per share were 2.43 euros, higher than 2.34 euros last year.



EBIT, meanwhile, declined 13 percent to 1.22 billion euros and adjusted EBIT dropped 8 percent to 1.30 billion euros. The Adjusted EBIT margin stood at 12.7 percent, down from prior year's 14.1 percent.



The results reflected economic slowdown and higher fuel costs.



Total revenues increased by 2 percent to 10.18 billion euros from prior year's 9.96 billion euros.



Further, Lufthansa has confirmed its fiscal 2019 guidance, expecting to report an Adjusted EBIT margin between 5.5 and 6.5 percent, which corresponds to an Adjusted EBIT of 2.0 billion euros to 2.4 billion euros.



Total revenues for the year are expected to rise by a single-digit percentage amount. Fuel costs are expected to be some 650 million euros above their 2018 levels.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX