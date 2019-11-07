Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRTZ ISIN: LU1598757687 Ticker-Symbol: ARRD 
Xetra
07.11.19
09:26 Uhr
15,672 Euro
+1,192
+8,23 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
AEX
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCELORMITTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCELORMITTAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,652
15,676
09:42
15,646
15,668
09:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARCELORMITTAL
ARCELORMITTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCELORMITTAL SA15,672+8,23 %