

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) reported Thursday that its nine-month net loss was 10.5 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 8.5 million euros.



Loss per share were 0.30 euro, compared to profit of 0.24 euro last year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA was 25.7 million euros, down from 50.5 million euros a year ago.



EBITDA margin was 4.1 percent, lower than 8.8 percent a year ago. The company said the previous year's earnings included substantial positive one-time items.



Sales increased 9.7 percent to 630.8 million euros from 575.1 million euros last year, driven by good business performance of all segments.



SMA Solar sold PV inverters with a total output of around 7.5 GW, up from 6.2 GW last year.



Further, the company confirmed its sales and earnings guidance for fiscal 2019. The company now expects to reach the top quarter of its sales guidance of 800 million euros to 880 million euros. SMA estimates that EBITDA will amount to between 20 million euros and 50 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX