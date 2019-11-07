Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019

WKN: A0DJ6J ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9 Ticker-Symbol: S92 
Xetra
07.11.19
09:23 Uhr
27,860 Euro
-2,320
-7,69 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
ÖkoDAX
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
GEX
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG Chart 1 Jahr
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,020
27,180
09:39
26,980
27,140
09:39
Firmen im Artikel
SMA SOLAR
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG27,860-7,69 %