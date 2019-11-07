Interim Report, January - September 2019, Coor Service Management Holding AB

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter of 2019

Net sales increased by 5 per cent in the third quarter to SEK 2,490 (2,369) million. Organic growth was 5 per cent and growth from acquisitions 0 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for 1 per cent of the increase.

The period January - September 2019

Net sales for the full period increased by 10 per cent and amounted to SEK 7,581 (6,876) million. Organic growth was 6 per cent and growth from acquisitions 3 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for 1 per cent of the increase.

"Substantial increase in operating profit, strong cash flow and acquisition of Norrlands Miljövård" Mikael Stöhr, President and CEO, Coor

GROUP EARNINGS SUMMARY Jul-Sep

Jan-Sep

Rolling Full year (SEK m) 2019 2018

2019 2018

12 mth. 2018 Net sales 2,490 2,369

7,581 6,876

10,194 9,489 Organic growth, % 5 10

6 11

7 10 Acquired growth, % 0 13

3 9

5 10 FX effects, % 1 5

1 3

2 3 Adjusted EBITA 127 102

398 355

533 490 Adjusted EBITA margin, % 5.1 4.3

5.2 5.2

5.2 5.2 EBIT 70 37

224 164

279 219 Income for the period 40 22

127 62

170 104 Operating cash flow 118 54

280 71

563 354 Earnings per share, SEK 0.4 0.2

1.3 0.6

1.8 1.1

Invitation to a press and analyst presentation

On 7 November, at 10:00 a.m. CET, the company's President and CFO will give a presentation on developments in the third quarter in a webcast. To participate in the webcast, please register in advance using the following link: http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1919067-1/155C74AD2B2651C414085D1BE228E480?partnerref=rss-events

To listen to the presentation by telephone, dial +46850558355 (Sweden), +4723500236 (Norway), +4578150109 (Denmark), +358981710521 (Finland) or +443333009032 (UK).

The briefing material and a recording of the webcast will be published on the company's website www.coor.se, under Investors/Reports and presentations, after the briefing.

Financial calendar

Interim Report January-December 2019 12 February 2020

Interim Report January-March 202028 April 2020

Interim Report January-June 2020 17 July 2020

Interim Report January-September 2020 4 November 2020

For further information

For questions concerning the financial report, please contact our CFO and Director of Investor Relations Klas Elmberg (+46 10 559 65 80).

For questions concerning the operations or the company in general, please contact Mikael Stöhr, President and CEO (+46 10 559 59 35) or Magdalena Öhrn, Director of Communications (+46 10 559 55 19).

More information is also available on our website: www.coor.se

This constitutes information which Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 7 November 2019, at 7:30 a.m. CET.

Coor is a leading provider of facility management services in the Nordics, focusing on integrated and complex service undertakings (IFM). Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services for development of customers' service activities. Coor creates value by executing, leading, developing and streamlining its customers' service activities, ensuring that they provide optimal support to the core business over time. This includes property, cleaning, restaurants, security, and mail and reception services. Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Det Norske Veritas, E.ON, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, Politiet (Danish Police), Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan, Volvo Cars and Volvo Group.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

