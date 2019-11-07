

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) on Thursday reported that its first-half profit attributable to owners of parent rose 14.6 percent to 12.73 billion yen from 11.11 billion yen in the prior-year period. Earnings per share were 52.12 yen, up from 45.11 yen last year.



Operating profit for the period grew 12.7 percent to 16.66 billion yen from 14.78 billion yen in the same period last year.



Net sales edged up 0.4 percent to 145.75 billion yen from 145.12 billion yen last year.



For fiscal year 2020, the company continues to expect profit attributable to owners of parent to be 22.50 billion yen or 92.41 per basic share, and operating profit of 31.50 billion yen.



Net sales is now expected to be 310 billion yen, lower than previous estimate of 315 billion yen.



From the previous year, net profit is expected to grow 1.6 percent, operating income 4.1 percent and sales would grow 4 percent.



