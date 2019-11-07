Unique Algorithms HRS' 500+ Location-Based Experts Deliver Unmatched Benchmarking and Insight into 2020 Rate Scenarios Worldwide

HRS, the leading Global Hotel Solutions end-to-end technology provider in business travel, today introduced innovative hotel rate projection technology powered by Augmented Artificial Intelligence (AAI). HRS is the first technology company using AAI in support of corporate hotel programs, and one of the few companies using AAI today.

Managed travel programs of any size are challenged to ensure the preferred hotel rates they negotiate are competitive. Yet, most of the benchmarks used today are general averages, with other data options often overwhelming or insufficient for final sourcing determinations. As a result, too many companies leave potential savings on the table.

HRS, which already sources more global hotel room nights than any travel management company or other outsourced provider, now deploys a higher level of benchmarking and precise rate projection on behalf of its clients. With AAI driving new insights, programs have more leverage in typical hotel negotiations, helping corporations save ten percent or more in their top business destinations. Procurement leaders working with HRS have newfound, more accurate insight as they build 2020 lodging budgets, finalize preferred rates, and integrate those rates into search and book channels.

Augmented AI Leverages Multiple Data Models to Drive the Most Accurate Outcome

Augmented AI is superior to standard artificial intelligence, as it runs multiple data models instead of a single routine. HRS models leverage advanced prediction algorithms used by financial institutions, social networks and large e-commerce marketplaces. Models are then combined and validated for highest accuracy. Finally, automation reviews all results and selects the model output with the least degree of error.

HRS' AAI models are based on machine learning that identifies complex patterns from continuous hotel rate data feeds. Looking at any given market, factors impacting analysis include:

long-term rate patterns, including seasonality

short-term local events driving occupancy rates (i.e. sporting events, conventions, etc.)

benchmarked corporate rates destination-wide

benchmarked corporate rates in a client's vertical and/or volume category

algorithms measuring average errors in past projections

intelligent compilation of forecast models to enhance destination-specific accuracy

traveler search and booking data

consistent, enhanced incorporation of machine learning for each destination

"To compete for the best rate projections, we make use of multiple AI models as part of our end-to-end technology stack. This marks a new frontier in optimizing corporate hotel spend," said Tobias Ragge, CEO of HRS. "Identifying market-specific patterns in a fraction of a second, AAI explores data continuously, probes various scenarios and interprets results in a more accurate way for global programs. It also strips out irrelevant data points that humans would believe have a high impact."

Connecting Predictive Data Analysis with Superior Automation

Other unique elements help HRS clients secure competitive rates for 2020 and beyond:

The capability to track four years of exclusively corporate rate history in more than 200 countries from data systems of any kind.

To facilitate continuous sourcing year-round, HRS' sourcing service features an ongoing corrective ratio that contrasts client data from report to report, highlighting discrepancies and select metrics to improve both future and historic accuracy.

HRS has 500+ experts in the world's top 60 business travel city centers, staying on top of timely developments in their market. Their capacity to apply local market knowledge and conduct quality checks, cross referenced with the one million+ negotiated hotel contracts in HRS' database, provides unparalleled real-time consulting guidance for HRS clients as they expand and consolidate programs around the world.

HRS will feature this new rate projection technology at the GBTA Europe Conference in Munich on November 19-21, as well as the HRS Corporate Lodging Forum in Paris on November 28.

