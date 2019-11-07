Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Arix Bioscience Plc - Change of Broker

PR Newswire

London, November 7

Arix Bioscience plc

Change of Broker

LONDON, 07 November, 2019: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX) a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that it has appointed Peel Hunt LLP as joint corporate broker, with immediate effect, alongside its existing corporate broker Jefferies International Limited.

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7290 1072

charlotte@arixbioscience.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur

+44 (0)203 714 1787

optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

Arix Bioscience plc is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.arixbioscience.com


