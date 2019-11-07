Arix Bioscience Plc - Change of Broker
London, November 7
Arix Bioscience plc
Change of Broker
LONDON, 07 November, 2019: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX) a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that it has appointed Peel Hunt LLP as joint corporate broker, with immediate effect, alongside its existing corporate broker Jefferies International Limited.
