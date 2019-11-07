

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle Plc. (TATE.L, TATYY.PK), a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food and beverages industries, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax climbed 45 percent to 164 million pounds from 113 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share were 27.8 pence, up 60 percent from 17.4 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 181 million pounds, compared to 166 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 30.5 pence, compared to 27.9 pence last year.



Sales grew 7 percent to 1.48 billion pounds from 1.38 billion pounds last year. Sales at constant currency increased 2 percent.



Further, the company announced that interim dividend increased by 2.3 percent to 8.8 pence per share.



Looking ahead, Nick Hampton, Chief Executive, said, 'Despite market challenges, our outlook for the year ending 31 March 2020 is unchanged and we continue to expect earnings per share growth in constant currency to be broadly flat to low-single digit.'



