Millions of Android users now able to connect all their accounts with Curve

UK Customers of Curve, the Over-The-Top Banking Platform that consolidates multiple cards and accounts into one smart card and an even smarter app, can now connect all their accounts and pay using Curve with Google Pay (G Pay).

This means that, for the first time ever, Curve customers in the UK can pay with their Android smart watch as well as a huge range of devices from the likes of Google, Acer, Huawei, HTC, Samsung, LG, Sony Ericsson and Motorola.

The new feature is enabled by Curve's unique ability to consolidate all of your bank cards into a single Curve card. This means that once you register your Curve card with Google Pay, your Google Pay app will now work with all the banks and cards in the world on the Mastercard or Visa networks. This is significant for Google Pay customers as it enables Google Pay support from major banks such as Barclays and Virgin who have built NFC-enabled payments into their own banking apps.

With Google Pay, Curve customers can also spend more freely with no capped £30 limit on transactions and easily check out in hundreds of apps without having to repeatedly enter their payment information, enabling a flexible and seamless in-app buying experience from famous brands such as Deliveroo, ASOS and AirBnB.

"We are delighted to announce Curve's integration with Google Pay," said Diego Rivas, Curve's Head of Product- OS. "Curve is still an excellent way of consolidating all your cards in one and its integration with Google Pay enables even more ways to pay if you don't have your physical card handy. By combining the Google Pay experience with Curve's unique all your cards in one and money management features, Curve customers get to experience one of the most rewarding and feature packed personal finance products on the market," he added.

Earlier this year, at the I/O developer conference, Google announced that there were 2.5 billion active Android devices compatible with Google Pay. By adding Curve to Google Pay too, customers supercharge their payment experience with unique features such as Go-Back-In-Time, 1% instant Curve Cash added to existing loyalty schemes, and killer foreign exchange rates at millions of places around the world.

Google Pay also adds an additional layer of security to Curve's advanced security stack by protecting payment information with multiple layers of security, making it even safer to send money, store tickets, or cash in on rewards.

About Curve

Curve is an over-the-top banking platform, consolidating all your cards and accounts into one smart card and even smarter app.

