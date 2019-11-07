Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Tradegate
06.11.19
11:54 Uhr
17,175 Euro
+0,025
+0,15 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,270
17,415
09:16
17,345
17,400
09:16
07.11.2019 | 09:07
(55 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

SKF Completes EUR 255m Buy-back of Bonds Maturing 2020 and 2022, Updates Financial Net

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has completed the buy-back of EUR 51 million and EUR 204 million of outstanding bonds maturing in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

Financial net for Q4 2019 is now expected to be approximately SEK -360 million, compared to the Group's previous guidance of SEK -250 million.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS:
Theo Kjellberg
Director
Press Relations
tel: +46-31-337-6576
mobile: +46 725-776576
e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Patrik Stenberg
Head of Investor Relations
+46-31-337-2104
+46-705-472-104
patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-completes-eur-255m-buy-back-of-bonds-maturing-2020-and-2022--updates-financial-net,c2955845

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2955845/1137162.pdf

full release as pdf


© 2019 PR Newswire