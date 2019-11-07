JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) VTB Group announces IFRS results for 3Q 2019 07-Nov-2019 / 08:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. VTB Group announces IFRS results for 3Q 2019 VTB Bank ("VTB" or "the Bank"), the parent company of VTB Group ("the Group"), today publishes its interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months and nine months ended 30 September 2019, with the independent auditor's report on review of these statements. Andrey Kostin, VTB President and Chairman of the Management Board, said: "Since the beginning of this year, we have continued to grow our universal banking business, further expanding VTB's market shares in Retail and SME banking, while maintaining leadership in corporate and investment banking. At the same time, we have been diversifying and improving our products and services with the rollout of a number of digital economy initiatives that will supplement the Bank's intensive organic growth. "VTB delivered solid profitability growth in 3Q 2019, which reinforces our confidence in our full-year net profit target. The ongoing digital transformation of our banking services and our commitment to further enhancing client centricity will enable VTB to achieve continued success going forward." FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS RUB billion 30 30 June 31 Change in Change in September December 9M 2019, % 3Q 2019, % 2019 2018 or bps or bps 2019 Total assets 15,624.6 15,055.3 14,760.6 5.9% 3.8% Loans and 11,912.7 11,623.2 11,423.5 4.3% 2.5% advances to customers (before loan loss provisions) Gross loans 8,491.3 8,323.6 8,435.0 0.7% 2.0% to legal entities Gross loans 3,421.4 3,299.6 2,988.5 14.5% 3.7% to individuals Customer 11,288.4 10,738.0 10,403.7 8.5% 5.1% deposits Deposits 6,485.7 6,029.5 5,995.8 8.2% 7.6% from legal entities Deposits 4,802.7 4,708.5 4,407.9 9.0% 2.0% from individuals NPL ratio 5.5% 5.7% 5.7% (20 bps) (20 bps) LDR ratio 99.1% 101.5% 102.8% (370 bps) (240 bps) VTB achieved measured growth in 3Q and 9M 2019, while strengthening its market positions in prioritized segments Loan portfolio ? The Group's loan book grew by 4.3% in 9M 2019 to RUB 11,912.7, driven by fast growth in retail lending. ? The Group's market share in Russia in corporate and retail lending stood at 19.3% (+60 bps ytd) and 18.0% (+20 bps ytd), respectively. ? The corporate loan book grew by 0.7% in 9M 2019; growth has continued for the second quarter in a row. Corporate lending rose by 2.0% in 3Q 2019. The loan book in the SME segment also saw excellent growth, rising by 12% since the beginning of the year and by 4% in 3Q 2019. The share of loans to SME borrowers in the total corporate loan book has increased by 2 bps since the beginning of the year to 13%. ? Retail lending has risen by 14.5% since the beginning of the year, while growth slowed to 3.7% in 3Q 2019. ? Consumer lending has increased by 16% since the beginning of the year, with 4% growth in 3Q 2019, while mortgage was up by 14% in 9M 2019, with an increase of 3% in 3Q 2019. ? As of 30 September 2019, secured loans (mortgages and car loans) accounted for 52% of total retail lending, unchanged from the beginning of the year. Customer deposits ? Customer deposits grew faster than other Group liabilities, increasing by 8.5% to RUB 11,288.4 billion as of 30 September 2019 and bringing customer funding to 80% of the Group's liabilities (up by 2 pp). The loans-to-deposits ratio was 99.1% as of 30 September 2019, compared to 101.5% as of 30 June 2019 and 102.8% at the end of 2018. ? Deposits from legal entities rose by 8.2% in 9M 2019, while deposits from individuals increased by 9.0%. The Group's market share in Russia in corporate and retail funding stood at 21.1% (+40 bps ytd) and 15.0% (+100 bps ytd), respectively. ? The Group continued to maintain a low level of reliance on wholesale funding, with the share of debt securities issued in total liabilities at just 2.4% as of 30 September 2019, compared to 2.4% as of 30 June 2019 and 2.0% as of 31 December 2018. Income statement Income statement comparisons are provided on the basis of modified figures for 9M 2018 (excluding Pochta Bank, MultiCarta, VTB Insurance, VTB Bank PJSC (Ukraine) and VTB Bank (Belgrade)), as this provides for a more accurate analysis. An additional disclosure showing how the income statement would have looked without these companies is provided in the consolidated financial statements of VTB Bank for the nine months ended 30 September 2019, in the section "Other additional financial information". RUB 9M 2019 9M Change, 3Q 3Q Change, billion 2018 % 2019 2018 % modifie modified d Net 323.8 330.7 (2.1%) 110.2 110.2 0.0% interest income Net fee 67.3 63.2 6.5% 22.4 22.1 1.4% and commissio n income Operating 425.0 423.2 0.4% 155.2 141.7 9.5% income before provision s Provision (77.8) (98.9) (21.3%) (32.4) (38.2) (15.2%) charge* Staff (184.3) (154.4) 19.4% (58.7) (51.6) 13.8% costs and administr ative expenses Net 128.0 133.3 (4.0%) 51.2 36.0 42.2% profit ROE 11.1% 12.0% (90 bp) 13.0% 9.6% 340 bp * Includes provision charge for impairment of debt financial assets and provision charge for impairment of other assets, credit-related commitments and legal claims. In 3Q 2019 VTB Group's demonstrated positive trend in profitability driven by growth of core revenues ? The Group's net profit for 3Q 2019 was RUB 51.2 billion, an increase of 42% year-on-year, demonstrating upwards trend in profitability. Net profit for 9M 2019 decreased by 4% year-on-year to RUB 128.0 billion. Considering that profit had declined by 21% year-on-year in H1 2019, net income in the third quarter made up for much of the shortfall; a continuation of this trend in the fourth quarter will enable the Bank to achieve its net profit guidance and to deliver a year-on-year profit increase for 2019. ? Net interest income amounted to RUB 323.8 billion in 9M 2019, compared to RUB 330.7 billion a year earlier due to a decrease in net interest margin amid monetary policy tightening that began in September 2018. Net interest margin for 9M 2019 amounted to 3.3%, compared to 3.9% for 9M 2018. Funding costs were 50 bps higher year-on-year at 5.3% for 9M 2019, driving a 26.4% year-on-year rise in interest expense, while interest income rose at a slower pace of 13.5% year-on-year as return on interest-earning assets was comparable to last year's 8.4%. ? A series of reductions in the key rate that began in the second half of June 2019 spurred a growth trend in the Group's net interest margin. A continuation of this trend as a result of successive decreases in the key rate in September and October and the faster pace of the repricing of liabilities will support to an increase in net interest margin in 4Q and for the year compared to 9M 2019. ? Net fee and commission income rose by 6.5% year-on-year to RUB 67.3 billion in 9M 2019. In 3Q 2019, net fee and commission income amounted to RUB 22.4 billion, an increase of 1.4% year-on-year. A one-off increase in expenses for loyalty programmes - the result of significant changes to those programmes - had a negative impact on fee and commission income in 3Q. In the absence of further changes, stronger organic growth in terms of net fee and commission income is expected going forward. The decrease in the cost of risk due to stable asset quality supported the bottom line performance ? The cost of risk was 1.0% in 3Q and 0.9% in 9M 2019, a year-on-year decrease of 30 bps and 50 bps, respectively. Provision charges amounted to RUB 32.4 billion in 3Q 2019 and RUB 77.8 billion in 9M 2019, down by 15.2% and 21.3%, respectively, year-on-year. The decrease in the cost of risk and the decline in provision charges was driven by stable credit quality across all business segments. ? The Group's NPL ratio decreased to 5.5% of gross customer loans as of 30 September 2019, declining by 20 bps from both 31 December 2018 and 30 June 2019. The allowance for loan impairments as of 30 September 2019 was 6.1% of the total loan book, compared to 6.3% as of 30 June 2019 and 6.4% as of 31 December 2018. The NPL coverage ratio was 112.4% as of 30 September 2019 (110.8% on 30 June 2019 and 112.0% on 31 December 2018). Operating expenses increased as a result of the consolidation of operating banks and varied calendarisation, while the pace of the increase slowed in 3Q ? Personnel and administrative expenses amounted to RUB 184.3 billion for 9M 2019, up 19.4% year-on-year, out of which 6.4 ppt was due to the consolidation of Vozrozhdenie Bank, Sarovbiznesbank and Zapsibkombank into VTB Group's reporting. At the same time, the rate of growth in expenses slowed in 3Q 2019, with expenses for the period amounting to RUB 51.6 billion, an increase of 13.8% year-on-year. In addition, higher growth rates in expenses at the beginning of the year were associated with varied calendarisation for year-by-year variable personnel costs (earlier recognition of these expenses in 2019 compared to the previous year), which led to a slowdown in the growth rate of expenses in 3Q and will affect the dynamics of expenses in 4Q. A VAT increase in 2019 also contributed to the increase in expenses. ? The costs to income ratio (CIR) also saw positive developments,

