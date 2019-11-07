Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNSY ISIN: CA39814L1076 Ticker-Symbol: NJF1 
München
07.11.19
09:05 Uhr
0,066 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRID METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRID METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
21C METALS
21C METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
21C METALS INC0,057+14,14 %
GRID METALS CORP0,0660,00 %