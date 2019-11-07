

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial Plc (PFG.L) said that it has continued to deliver results in line with internal plans during the third quarter, with all three divisions producing good business volumes and a stable impairment performance.



Malcolm Le May, Group Chief Executive Officer, said, 'I am pleased to report third quarter performance in line with internal plans, with continuing good momentum in new customer volumes and stable delinquency. The ongoing improvement in performance leaves the group well placed as we enter the important fourth quarter trading period.'



The group will also reiterate the medium-term financial commitments. The company expects receivables growth of between 5% and 10% per annum over a 5-year time frame to deliver group receivables of about 3 billion pounds.



